Canton 50 mins ago 10:47 a.m.Canton's Factory of Terror haunted house ...

The Factory of Terror haunted attraction in Canton is open from 8-11 p.m. Friday for a special St. Patrick's Day celebration. Factory of Terror, located at 4125 Mahoning Road NE, is a three-time Guinness World Record holder for having the lengthiest walk-through horror experience.

