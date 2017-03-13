Alison Rowat: How a world in need of ...

Alison Rowat: How a world in need of a laugh made turned the Kellys into YouTube heroes

The Kelly family from Busan, South Korea, went viral after the children gatecrashed their father's live interview with the BBC PROFESSOR Robert Kelly was back before the cameras this week to join the chortling at the mayhem unleashed by the two mini tornadoes, better known as daughter Marion and son James, who breezed into his live interview with the BBC. The American academic, you will recall, was in his spare bedroom-cum-office in Busan waxing knowledgeably on Skype about South Korean politics when four-year-old Marion burst in like she had just taken a detour from leading a parade down Fifth Avenue.

