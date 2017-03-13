Alison Rowat: How a world in need of a laugh made turned the Kellys into YouTube heroes
The Kelly family from Busan, South Korea, went viral after the children gatecrashed their father's live interview with the BBC PROFESSOR Robert Kelly was back before the cameras this week to join the chortling at the mayhem unleashed by the two mini tornadoes, better known as daughter Marion and son James, who breezed into his live interview with the BBC. The American academic, you will recall, was in his spare bedroom-cum-office in Busan waxing knowledgeably on Skype about South Korean politics when four-year-old Marion burst in like she had just taken a detour from leading a parade down Fifth Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massillon Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Mar 7
|Musikologist
|32
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Mar 6
|Canton Democratic...
|111
|tameshia campbell
|Feb 15
|kentucky boy yea
|2
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
|Theresa braham
|Jan '17
|Kelly
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan '17
|con man extraordi...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC