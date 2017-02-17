State seeks new funding for Pence's bicentennial projects
Indiana officials are starting over on deciding how to pay for some major projects that Vice President Mike Pence proposed while he was governor to mark last year's state bicentennial. That comes after new Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday he was terminating a tentative deal with Canton, Ohio-based Agile Networks to lease the state's cellphone towers for potentially $260 million over 50 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tameshia campbell
|Feb 15
|kentucky boy yea
|2
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Feb 12
|teddybear
|110
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb 1
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
|Theresa braham
|Jan 27
|Kelly
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan '17
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC