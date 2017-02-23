Port authority to help finance NFL Ha...

Port authority to help finance NFL Hall of Fame expansion

19 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The Toledo Lucas County Port Authority board of directors voted today to participate in financing an expansion of the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The port will cooperate with the Stark County Port Authority and National Football Museum, Inc., which operates the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Museum, to develop a commercial, educational and recreational complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

