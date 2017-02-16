Partial finger amputation doesn't con...

Partial finger amputation doesn't constitute loss of whole hand

An Ohio worker is entitled to workers compensation benefits for the loss of part of his hand rather than the entire hand because his fingers weren't fully amputated, a state appellate court has ruled, upholding a finding by Ohio's comp commission. Broc Root had three fingers partially amputated after getting his hand caught in a brake pad while working for RS Resources Inc. in Canton, Ohio, on March 19, 2012, according to court documents.

