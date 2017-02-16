Old Washboard

Old Washboard

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Genesee Valley Pennysaver

Q: My mom was raised on a farm in Nebraska during the 1930s and '40s. When she moved to Canton, Ohio, after World War II, she brought with her several items, including a washboard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Genesee Valley Pennysaver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tameshia campbell Wed kentucky boy yea 2
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Feb 12 teddybear 110
fartfetish (Feb '16) Feb 1 IcallBullShytOnThis 3
Theresa braham Jan 27 Kelly 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan '17 con man extraordi... 3
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan '17 thenewthemoonvill... 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,922 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC