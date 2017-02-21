Ohio Museums Join Effort to Preserve ...

Ohio Museums Join Effort to Preserve Federal Arts Funding

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

A traveling exhibition of Nelly Toll's Holocaust artwork, created by the Massillon Museum, was underwritten by federal funds [Massillon Museum] The Ohio delegation joins about three hundred museum people from around the nation, Tuesday, for the ninth annual Museums Advocacy Day. It's being organized by the American Alliance of Museums , which represents everything from volunteer-run historic houses to the Cleveland and Cincinnati art museums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tameshia campbell Feb 15 kentucky boy yea 2
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Feb 12 teddybear 110
fartfetish (Feb '16) Feb 1 IcallBullShytOnThis 3
Theresa braham Jan 27 Kelly 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan '17 con man extraordi... 3
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan '17 thenewthemoonvill... 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,301 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC