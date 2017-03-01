Ohio authorities make arrest in unsolved 1991 slaying
The Licking County Sheriff's Office says a combination of a DNA match made in 2009 and further review of the suspect's background led to Monday's arrest. The case dates to August 1991 when Licking County detectives found the body of 21-year-old Bonita Parker, of Columbus.
