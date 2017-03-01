Ohio authorities make arrest in unsol...

Ohio authorities make arrest in unsolved 1991 slaying

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Whiznews.com

The Licking County Sheriff's Office says a combination of a DNA match made in 2009 and further review of the suspect's background led to Monday's arrest. The case dates to August 1991 when Licking County detectives found the body of 21-year-old Bonita Parker, of Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tameshia campbell Feb 15 kentucky boy yea 2
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Feb 12 teddybear 110
fartfetish (Feb '16) Feb 1 IcallBullShytOnThis 3
Theresa braham Jan '17 Kelly 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan '17 con man extraordi... 3
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan '17 thenewthemoonvill... 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,967 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC