Morten Andersen basking in the glow of Pro Football Hall of Fame induction
Former NFL players LaDainian Tomlinson, from the left, Morten Andersen, Jason Taylor, Kenny Easley, Jerry Jones, Terrell Davis and Kurt Warner are announced as inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at the 6th annual NFL Honors at the Wortham Center on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Houston. Life has been hectic for the former New Orleans Saints standout since Saturday when he learned of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2017.
