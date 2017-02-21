LeBron James' Blaze Pizza coming to S...

LeBron James' Blaze Pizza coming to Strongsville

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Cleveland.com

Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza , the fast-casual chained co-owned by the NBA superstar, is planning its first Cuyahoga County location in Strongsville. According to the city's Facebook page , the restaurant will open at the Commons at SouthPark, next to CoreLife Eatery in the plaza that used to house a Giant Eagle.

