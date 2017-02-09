Huey Lewis and some 49ers news: Rocker remains connected to San Francisco dynasty
The rocker remains an honorary member of the glory-era 49ers, and his music is part the soundtrack of the five Super Bowl victories. Lewis, 66, said Wednesday that he keeps in touch with Joe Montana and Dwight Clark, in particular.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Feb 7
|Roxyfox
|108
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb 1
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
|Theresa braham
|Jan 27
|Kelly
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 15
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former...
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC