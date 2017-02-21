Day Ketterer adds three attorneys: Hervey, White and Hall
Day Ketterer is pleased to announce that Paul B. Hervey, Zachary B. White and Jeffrey A. Hall have recently joined the Firm. Paul B. Hervey joins Day Ketterer as a member, practicing in the area of Domestic Relations and Family Law.
