Canton Youth Orchestras To Play Popular Classics, 2/26

Have you ever been told "You'll know that piece when you hear it"? Or have you heard a popular piece of classical music repertoire and wondered what the exact name was? The Canton Youth Symphonies hope to help you out with this for their winter concert full of "Popular Classics!" On February 26, 2017, Dr. Rachel Waddell leads her Youth Orchestras through a series of popular pieces from the classical music library, as well as some newer blockbuster hits for the audience. The concert starts at 5pm at the Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton OH, 44708.

