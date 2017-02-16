Canton Youth Orchestras To Play Popular Classics, 2/26
Have you ever been told "You'll know that piece when you hear it"? Or have you heard a popular piece of classical music repertoire and wondered what the exact name was? The Canton Youth Symphonies hope to help you out with this for their winter concert full of "Popular Classics!" On February 26, 2017, Dr. Rachel Waddell leads her Youth Orchestras through a series of popular pieces from the classical music library, as well as some newer blockbuster hits for the audience. The concert starts at 5pm at the Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton OH, 44708.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tameshia campbell
|23 hr
|kentucky boy yea
|2
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Feb 12
|teddybear
|110
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb 1
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
|Theresa braham
|Jan 27
|Kelly
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan '17
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC