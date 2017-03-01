Canton 4 mins ago 9:24 a.m.Blaze pizza opens Canton restaurant: Here's how to eat free
The restaurant chain, which is co-owned by LeBron James, is known for its quick, customizable pizzas that are ready to eat just 180 seconds after ordering. With an open-kitchen design, guests create their own personal pizzas from an array of ingredients much like sandwiches are done at Subway.
