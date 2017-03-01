Canton 4 mins ago 9:24 a.m.Blaze pizz...

Canton 4 mins ago 9:24 a.m.Blaze pizza opens Canton restaurant: Here's how to eat free

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The restaurant chain, which is co-owned by LeBron James, is known for its quick, customizable pizzas that are ready to eat just 180 seconds after ordering. With an open-kitchen design, guests create their own personal pizzas from an array of ingredients much like sandwiches are done at Subway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tameshia campbell Feb 15 kentucky boy yea 2
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Feb 12 teddybear 110
fartfetish (Feb '16) Feb 1 IcallBullShytOnThis 3
Theresa braham Jan '17 Kelly 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan '17 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan '17 con man extraordi... 3
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan '17 thenewthemoonvill... 2
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC