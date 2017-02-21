Blaze Pizza not coming to Strongsville, franchise owner says
LeBron James' Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza is getting ready to open its first Northeast Ohio store in Canton next week, but it isn't expanding to Strongsville, at least not yet. On Friday, the city posted on its official Facebook page the fast-cook pizza chain was planning to open at the Commons at SouthPark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tameshia campbell
|Feb 15
|kentucky boy yea
|2
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Feb 12
|teddybear
|110
|fartfetish (Feb '16)
|Feb 1
|IcallBullShytOnThis
|3
|Theresa braham
|Jan 27
|Kelly
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan '17
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC