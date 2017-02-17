Akron's roller derby teams merge to form one formidable squad

Courtney "Fireball Phoenix" Roth of Copley and Melanie "Twin Pistol" Abner of Massillon attempt to hold back jammer Brianna "Secret Destruction" Jarrell of Cleveland during a practice of the Akron Roller Derby at Canal Place. The Rubber City and NEO Roller Girls teams have combined to former the Akron Roller Derby.

