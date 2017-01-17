Wilbur Ross, Trump's Commerce pick, offshored 2,700 jobs since 2004
Billionaire Wilbur Ross, chosen by Donald Trump to help implement the president-elect's trade agenda, earned his fortune in part by running businesses that have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor Department data attained by Reuters. As a high-stakes investor a decade ago, Ross specialized in turning around troubled manufacturing companies at a time when the U.S. economy was losing more than 100,000 jobs yearly due to global trade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|5 hr
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Sun
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Sat
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former...
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration
|Jan 8
|Democrat Hero
|2
|Looking for my sister. ....
|Jan 2
|smarty2
|1
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC