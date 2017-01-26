West Side Neighborhood Watch

WEST AKRON: Burglaries were reported in the 100 block of Burton Avenue Jan. 17; the 300 block of Beechwood Drive Jan. 21; the 600 block of South Sunset View Drive Jan. 21; the 800 block of Fried Street Jan. 22; the 300 block of Silver Street Jan. 23; and the 400 block of West Market Street Jan. 24. A restaurant in the 1200 block of Copley Road was robbed Jan. 16 when an unknown man demanded money from the register, an employee said. The thief took $40 and got into a car parked on Roslyn Avenue, according to the police report.

