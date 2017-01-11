Vigil for child allegedly killed by m...

Vigil for child allegedly killed by mom draws hundreds in Jackson Township Read Story Hilary Golston

Love for Ashley Zhao, 5, found dead in her parents' restaurant Ang's Asian Cuisine, but also her older sister. We know the older child is safely with family services , but this ordeal has meant she's not just lost a sibling, but also parents --- implicated in their own daughter's death.

