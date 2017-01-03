Uncertainty in Ohio Voters' Lives Made Trump's Rhetoric Seem More Real than Clinton's
Protesters Tom Moran and Marcia Mazzarella DeLuca outlined problems they had with Trump's rhetoric outside his Canton rally. But a study shows the high-intensity rhetoric, coupled with Ohioans economic fears -- made Trump more presidential to many.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for my sister. ....
|Mon
|smarty2
|1
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Dr. Mark Pellegrino of North Canton has to make... (Oct '06)
|Dec 16
|Shirley
|36
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec 12
|JohnQ
|2
|Ralph Weekly not so cool....
|Nov '16
|Grace
|1
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|FoxandHound
|106
|Tim Boyle
|Oct '16
|JMANURO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC