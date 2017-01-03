Statewide endangered child advisory i...

Statewide endangered child advisory issued for missing 5-year-old

9 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

An endangered missing child advisory has been issued by the Regional Emergency Dispatch Center for the entire state of Ohio for a child that went missing Monday night in North Canton. Zhao was last seen in the 4900 block of Portage Street NW.

