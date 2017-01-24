"Somethinga s Going On" With Trace Adkinsa New Album and Tour
If you've been counting, it's been four years since Trace Adkins released his last studio album, Love Will . The "You're Gonna Miss This" singer is back at it with a brand new album, Something's Going On , due to drop on March 31. Trace, who has sold over 11 million albums to date, also has something going on with "Watered Down," the first single off the new record.
