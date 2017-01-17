Slain 5-year-old girl's sister in Stark County custody while parents face murder charges
Mingming Chen enters Stark County Family Court before Judge David Nist determines that her older daughter will be placed in the guardianship of the county Thursday in Canton. Chen is charged with murder and felonious assault in the death of her younger daughter Ashley Zhao, 5. Liang Zhao sits next to his defense attorney Jacob Will as Mingming Chen sits right before Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist determines that the couple's older daughter will be placed in the guardianship of the county Thursday in Canton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Mon
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 15
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former...
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration
|Jan 8
|Democrat Hero
|2
|Looking for my sister. ....
|Jan 2
|smarty2
|1
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC