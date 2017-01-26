Shots fired during Akron robbery arranged through OfferUp, police say
No one was harmed when a sale arranged through the online marketplace OfferUp ended in gunfire Monday in Akron, police said. A Canton man, 23, arranged to sell a pair of shoes to an unidentified man on Dayton Street near Newton Place.
