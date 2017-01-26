Shots fired during Akron robbery arra...

Shots fired during Akron robbery arranged through OfferUp, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Cleveland.com

No one was harmed when a sale arranged through the online marketplace OfferUp ended in gunfire Monday in Akron, police said. A Canton man, 23, arranged to sell a pair of shoes to an unidentified man on Dayton Street near Newton Place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Theresa braham 9 hr Kelly 1
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan 16 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan 15 con man extraordi... 3
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan 14 thenewthemoonvill... 2
News Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former... Jan 14 Walkin Boss 1
News Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration Jan 8 Democrat Hero 2
Looking for my sister. .... Jan 2 smarty2 1
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,581 • Total comments across all topics: 278,320,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC