Parents of dead Canton-area girl, 5, arrested, facing charges
A 5-year-old girl reported missing Monday night was found dead in her parents' restaurant, and now the mother and father are facing murder charges, reports say. The Stark County Sheriff's Department tells WEWS Channel 5 that the mother, Mingming Chen, is charged with murder and felonious assault, while the father, Liang J. Zhao, is charged with complicity to commit felonious assault and complicity to murder.
