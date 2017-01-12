Oriana House Executive Faces Akron Ci...

Oriana House Executive Faces Akron City Council After Drug Overdoses

Oriana's Executive Vice President Bernie Rochford appeared before a City Council joint committee meeting this week to answer questions about overdoses at the drug treatment facility, some of which were fatal. He says unlike a jail, his organization is spread throughout the communities it serves in Ohio and gives clients a certain level of independence.

