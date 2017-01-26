OH: Police Cite SARTA Driver Who Stru...

OH: Police Cite SARTA Driver Who Struck Pedestrian

Jan. 28--CANTON -- A SARTA bus driver has been cited for striking a pedestrian Thursday morning, according to Canton police. A 55-year-old woman was hits by the Stark Area Regional Transit Authority bus while crossing Walnut Avenue SE at Second Street.

