No recall expected after Tesla Autopi...

No recall expected after Tesla Autopilot probe

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New York Daily News

Tesla and its semi-autonomous Autopilot system are on course for a big win, as U.S. regulators are expected to close their investigation into last year's lethal crash today without a recall recommendation. According to Reuters , the National Highway Safety Administration found no evidence of a defect in the Tesla Model S that crashed into the side of a semi-truck last May, resulting in the first-ever Autopilot-related fatality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan 16 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan 15 con man extraordi... 3
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan 14 thenewthemoonvill... 2
News Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former... Jan 14 Walkin Boss 1
News Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration Jan 8 Democrat Hero 2
Looking for my sister. .... Jan 2 smarty2 1
News Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years... Dec 29 Walkin Boss 1
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,407 • Total comments across all topics: 278,093,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC