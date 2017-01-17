No recall expected after Tesla Autopilot probe

Tesla and its semi-autonomous Autopilot system are on course for a big win, as U.S. regulators are expected to close their investigation into last year's lethal crash today without a recall recommendation. According to Reuters , the National Highway Safety Administration found no evidence of a defect in the Tesla Model S that crashed into the side of a semi-truck last May, resulting in the first-ever Autopilot-related fatality.

