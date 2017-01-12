Missing girl found dead in restaurant, parents charged Police have...
CANTON, Ohio - Police have charged the parents of a missing 5-year-old Ohio girl after the child's body was found in the family's restaurant. Jackson Township Police say the body of Ashley Zhao was found hidden at Ang's Asian Cuisine in North Canton on Tuesday.
