Missing girl found dead in restaurant...

Missing girl found dead in restaurant, parents charged Police have...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KIRO-TV Seattle

CANTON, Ohio - Police have charged the parents of a missing 5-year-old Ohio girl after the child's body was found in the family's restaurant. Jackson Township Police say the body of Ashley Zhao was found hidden at Ang's Asian Cuisine in North Canton on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration Jan 8 Democrat Hero 2
Looking for my sister. .... Jan 2 smarty2 1
News Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years... Dec 29 Walkin Boss 1
News Dr. Mark Pellegrino of North Canton has to make... (Oct '06) Dec 16 Shirley 36
News Jeri Boston (May '16) Dec 12 JohnQ 2
Ralph Weekly not so cool.... Nov '16 Grace 1
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Oct '16 FoxandHound 106
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Stark County was issued at January 12 at 10:47PM EST

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,857,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC