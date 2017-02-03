Minerva woman killed in crash on icy ...

Minerva woman killed in crash on icy roads

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Salem News

Two women were reportedly in an SUV, which slid into the path of a semi truck on U.S. Route 30 west of Minerva in Paris Township. Following the semi truck, the SUV was then struck by a pickup truck.

Canton, OH

