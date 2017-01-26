Melba E. McAfee Moreland Beard Mossor

Melba E. McAfee Moreland Beard Mossor

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Harrison News Herald

Melba E. McAfee Moreland Beard Mossor, 81, of Dennison, Ohio, formerly of Jewett and Cadiz, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. She was born Feb. 19, 1935 in Green Twp., Harrison County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Glen P. and Anna Andears McAfee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harrison News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08) Jan 16 Yeah yeh 10
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Jan 15 con man extraordi... 3
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan 14 thenewthemoonvill... 2
News Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former... Jan 14 Walkin Boss 1
News Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration Jan 8 Democrat Hero 2
Looking for my sister. .... Jan 2 smarty2 1
News Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years... Dec 29 Walkin Boss 1
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,753 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC