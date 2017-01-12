Man, 4-year-old nephew die in eastern Ohio mobile home fire
Authorities say a 4-year-old boy and his 22-year-old uncle died after being pulled from a mobile home that caught fire in eastern Ohio's Carroll County. The fire broke out Tuesday night at the residence near Malvern, roughly 15 miles southeast of Canton.
