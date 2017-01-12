Man, 4-year-old nephew die in eastern...

Man, 4-year-old nephew die in eastern Ohio mobile home fire

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Authorities say a 4-year-old boy and his 22-year-old uncle died after being pulled from a mobile home that caught fire in eastern Ohio's Carroll County. The fire broke out Tuesday night at the residence near Malvern, roughly 15 miles southeast of Canton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration Jan 8 Democrat Hero 2
Looking for my sister. .... Jan 2 smarty2 1
News Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years... Dec 29 Walkin Boss 1
News Dr. Mark Pellegrino of North Canton has to make... (Oct '06) Dec 16 Shirley 36
News Jeri Boston (May '16) Dec 12 JohnQ 2
Ralph Weekly not so cool.... Nov '16 Grace 1
shemale sexting (Dec '12) Oct '16 FoxandHound 106
See all Canton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Stark County was issued at January 12 at 5:34PM EST

Canton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Canton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,648 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC