Lisbon Police Reports
Richard Higgins, Queensway Street, East Liverpool, reported his car was damaged by another vehicle while parked on South Market Street on Thursday. Jackie D. Marsh Jr. of Canton was cited for failure to stop an assured cleared distance after striking the rear of a stopped vehicle being operated by Julie Pastore-Vrable at a stop sign on state Route 164 at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 15
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former...
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration
|Jan 8
|Democrat Hero
|2
|Looking for my sister. ....
|Jan 2
|smarty2
|1
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC