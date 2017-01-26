Lender claims misappropriation of funds at Stuart Lichter's Hoover Co. campus redo in North Canton
The former Hoover Co. property in North Canton is being refashioned with apartments, retail, offices and other uses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theresa braham
|Jan 27
|Kelly
|1
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 15
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former...
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration
|Jan 8
|Democrat Hero
|2
|Looking for my sister. ....
|Jan 2
|smarty2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC