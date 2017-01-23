LeBron James' fast-growing Blaze Pizza chain coming to Canton, Mentor
Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza announced it is opening a restaurant on Dressler Road near Belden Village Mall in Canton this spring. "Blaze Pizza offers a high-quality, quick, affordable lunch and dinner option that's perfect for individuals and families on the go," said Rodney Walker of franchise holder Blaze Midwest, Inc. in a press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 15
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former...
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration
|Jan 8
|Democrat Hero
|2
|Looking for my sister. ....
|Jan 2
|smarty2
|1
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC