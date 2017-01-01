Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration

The one-time Republican presidential contender -- who couldn't bring himself to endorse or vote for Donald Trump -- plans to attend the billionaire businessman's presidential inauguration in Washington D.C. Kasich will not be alone among the non-Trump supporters, as Bill and Hillary Clinton and George W. Bush also plan to be on hand. Kasich and Trump have tried to appear conciliatory in the wake of a GOP campaign in which the governor boycotted the Republican National Convention in Cleveland at which Trump was crowned.

