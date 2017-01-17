East Africa: Data Shows Tesla Vehicle Crashes Dropped 40 Percent With Autopilot

After closing an investigation into a fatal crash between a Tesla driver using Autopilot and a tractor-trailer, the U.S. Department of Transportation has found no safety issues with the semi-autonomous driving technology. The federal investigation by the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration , which included crash rate data provided by Tesla, found that vehicles using Autopilot features were actually 40% less likely to crash.

