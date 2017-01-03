CourtView Justice Solutions Inc., Constellation Justice Systems Inc., ...
CourtView Justice Solutions Inc., Constellation Justice Systems Inc. and Northpointe, Inc. today announced its collaborative rebrand to equivant effective January 9, 2017. The headquarters for equivant will be in Canton, Ohio and all existing product lines will remain intact.
