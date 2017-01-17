Choir Earns Superior Rating
The Ebony & Ivory show choir ensemble from Wellsville High School scored a "Superior" rating at Solo & Ensemble Contest on Jan. 14, held at GlenOak High School in Canton. The ensemble was scored on a scale of five and achieved the highest rating possible.
