Canton Symphony Presents the Speedbumps, 2/11

This year the Canton Symphony Orchestra is proud to bring back their favorite Kent-based band, The Speedbumps, for a third collaborative concert. On February 11, 2017, the CSO and The Speedbumps will travel to the historic Canton Palace Theatre to show off in a truly "locally grown" concert.

