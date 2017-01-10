Canton Symphony Presents the Speedbumps, 2/11
This year the Canton Symphony Orchestra is proud to bring back their favorite Kent-based band, The Speedbumps, for a third collaborative concert. On February 11, 2017, the CSO and The Speedbumps will travel to the historic Canton Palace Theatre to show off in a truly "locally grown" concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration
|Jan 8
|Democrat Hero
|2
|Looking for my sister. ....
|Jan 2
|smarty2
|1
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Dr. Mark Pellegrino of North Canton has to make... (Oct '06)
|Dec 16
|Shirley
|36
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec 12
|JohnQ
|2
|Ralph Weekly not so cool....
|Nov '16
|Grace
|1
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|FoxandHound
|106
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC