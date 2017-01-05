Canton Symphony Orchestra Presents a Night in Vienna, 1/28
Come celebrate the New Year with a trip to Vienna, brought to you from Canton, Ohio. The Canton Symphony Orchestra plans to make your heart dance with an evening of waltzes and polkas.
