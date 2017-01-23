Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Canton, Ohio Location Opening This Spring
The restaurant will be located at 5125 Dressler Rd. near Belden Village Mall between Chipotle and Visionworks. The new location will also share a building with a new Starbucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 15
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former...
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration
|Jan 8
|Democrat Hero
|2
|Looking for my sister. ....
|Jan 2
|smarty2
|1
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC