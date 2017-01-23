Archaeology Day: Unearthed artifacts take center stage at Mariettaa s Campus Martius Museum
Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Aaron Ferguson, left, and Anne Glass, right, both of Athens, Ohio, look over an arrowhead collection at Campus Martius Museum on Saturday. Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Kerry Blair, of Marietta, and his grandson Ethan Jones, left, of Beverly, speak with Brian Kesterson, right, of Parkersburg, during "Digging the Past: Archaeology Day" at Campus Martius Museum on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dansby's jail term extended (Jun '08)
|Jan 16
|Yeah yeh
|10
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Jan 15
|con man extraordi...
|3
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Brothers plead guilty to scheme to bribe former...
|Jan 14
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Kasich plans to attend Trump inauguration
|Jan 8
|Democrat Hero
|2
|Looking for my sister. ....
|Jan 2
|smarty2
|1
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|Dec 29
|Walkin Boss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC