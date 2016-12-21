Records show Mooneyhan previously robbed 2 banks in Ohio - 7:32 pm updated:
This isn't the first time in federal court for one of the defendants accused of an October bank robbery. The first of a three-count indictment, announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio, charged that Mooneyhan, of Selma, presented a note to the teller of the Huntington Bank in Canton, Ohio on April 28, 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mark Pellegrino of North Canton has to make... (Oct '06)
|Dec 16
|Shirley
|36
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec 12
|JohnQ
|2
|Ralph Weekly not so cool....
|Nov '16
|Grace
|1
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|FoxandHound
|106
|Tim Boyle
|Oct '16
|JMANURO
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Con Artist and Fraud Alert
|Oct '16
|AnakinMicSaber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC