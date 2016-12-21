Records show Mooneyhan previously rob...

Records show Mooneyhan previously robbed 2 banks in Ohio - 7:32 pm updated:

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

This isn't the first time in federal court for one of the defendants accused of an October bank robbery. The first of a three-count indictment, announced by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio, charged that Mooneyhan, of Selma, presented a note to the teller of the Huntington Bank in Canton, Ohio on April 28, 2010.

