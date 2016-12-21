Old Fashioned Christmas Takes Visitor...

Old Fashioned Christmas Takes Visitors 200 Years Back

Friday Dec 16 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

A Very Old Fashioned Christmas at the Mansfield Blockhouse on December 15th featured hot cider, plum pudding, and cookies served by costumed reenactors, as well as historical items and music. Christmas at the Blockhouse, in Mansfield's South Park, was sponsored by Richland Early American Center for History and was be open to the public, free of charge, on December 15th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors had the chance to tour the Blockhouse and get an update on the progress of the first REACH cabin.

