Ohio deputy sheriff dies after bullet goes through wall
Authorities say an off-duty deputy sheriff in Ohio has died after being struck by a gunshot that penetrated a wall in his home. The Stark County Sheriff's Office says Chief Deputy John Campbell was shot Sunday morning in Lake Township near Canton.
