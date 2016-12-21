NE Ohio police probe possible connection between 2 dead men
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Police are investigating the potential connection between two dead men - one who was shot at a northeast Ohio home, another found with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound outside a nearby park restroom.North Canton police say they were called early Monday morning about an unresponsive 49-year-old man with multiple ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Canton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Mark Pellegrino of North Canton has to make... (Oct '06)
|Dec 16
|Shirley
|36
|Jeri Boston (May '16)
|Dec 12
|JohnQ
|2
|Ralph Weekly not so cool....
|Nov '16
|Grace
|1
|shemale sexting (Dec '12)
|Oct '16
|FoxandHound
|106
|Tim Boyle
|Oct '16
|JMANURO
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Con Artist and Fraud Alert
|Oct '16
|AnakinMicSaber
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC