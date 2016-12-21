Margaret Joan Carothers

Margaret Joan Carothers

Margaret Joan Carothers, 84, of Ravenna, Ohio , died peacefully on Dec. 3 from kidney failure. She was survived by her husband of 68 years, Bennie Junior Carothers of Cadiz and Ravenna, Ohio; her children Jack Carothers of Winchester, Va., Robert Carothers of Streetsboro, Ohio, Sharon Fleagane of Moorpark, Calif., and Christian Carothers of North Canton, Ohio; her brother Douglas Rapp of Hopedale, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

