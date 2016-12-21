Henry J. Heimlich dies; Navy veteran ...

Henry J. Heimlich dies; Navy veteran invented lifesaving technique for choking victims

Saturday Dec 17

Henry J. Heimlich, the Cincinnati surgeon whose "bear-hug" maneuver has been credited with saving the lives of tens of thousands of choking victims but whose aggressive self-promotion and unorthodox medical ideas cast a shadow over his legacy, died Dec. 17 at a Cincinnati hospital. He was 96. In a career spanning seven decades, Henry Heimlich zealously promoted lifesaving procedures and techniques he invented or refined.

