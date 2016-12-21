Hannah's House 119 offers safe haven for victims of human trafficking
Director Patti Hostelter and independent living coordinator Missy Fletcheron discuss an upcoming food drive in the Hannah's House office in Canton. The house provides mentoring and life skill training to young people who are at risk, including those aging out of foster care and sex trafficking victims.
